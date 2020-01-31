Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Trading Up 100%

Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) shares were up 100% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 19,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 46,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.16.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

