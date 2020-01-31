Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Trading Down 0.3%

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 939 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.43), approximately 10 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 940.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 912.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

About Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

