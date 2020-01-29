Hilltop (HTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $454.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

HTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

