Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 1,011,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

