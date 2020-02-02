Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Trading Down 8.2%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.64, approximately 1,461,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 405,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

