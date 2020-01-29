Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,988,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

