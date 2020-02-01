Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50.

HIMX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,200. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $688.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

