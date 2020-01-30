Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $323,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

