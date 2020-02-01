Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.62-1.62 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.04-80.04 billion.

OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $3.80 on Friday, hitting $74.60. 21,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks