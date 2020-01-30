Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll Sells 950,000 Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: Cash Flow