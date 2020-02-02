HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, 1,033,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,686,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $57.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

