February 1, 2020
Latest News

HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) Trading Up 0.5%

John Highviewby John Highview

HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, approximately 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

About HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 11.1%

Linde’s (LIN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *