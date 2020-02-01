HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) Trading Up 0.5%

HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, approximately 1,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

About HL Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

