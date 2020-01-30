HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Releases Earnings Results

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of HMNF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. HMN Financial has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

