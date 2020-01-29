Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.26. 177,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

