Hologic (HOLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 guidance at $0.59-0.61 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.60-2.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

