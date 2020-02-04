Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hologic from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

