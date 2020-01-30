Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

