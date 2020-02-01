Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.93.

Hologic stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,921. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

