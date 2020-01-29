Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.63-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.238-3.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.32 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.61-0.63 EPS.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

