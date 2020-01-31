Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $345.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

