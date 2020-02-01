Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

