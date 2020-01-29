Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Piper Sandler currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

HBCP stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund