Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Sells $32,189.77 in Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HOMB stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $11,596,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

