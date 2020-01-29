Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $178.09 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $62,846,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers