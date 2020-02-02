Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $$36.19 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 694. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 17.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

