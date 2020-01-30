Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Trading Down 1.7%

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

