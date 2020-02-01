Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Homeserve has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

