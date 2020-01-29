Homeserve’s (HSV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HSV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Homeserve to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

LON:HSV traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,326 ($17.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,289.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,189.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 865.50 ($11.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,327 ($17.46).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

