HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

