HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.73.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

