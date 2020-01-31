HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $791.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

