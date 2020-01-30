Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%.

HTBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,642. The stock has a market cap of $469.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 7,912 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $205,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

