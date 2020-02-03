Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report $400,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $1.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Homology Medicines news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $149,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,748,904. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,957,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 894,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,886,000 after purchasing an additional 355,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

FIXX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.76. 370,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,877. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $689.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

