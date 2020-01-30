Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 380,256 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $5,966,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines Inc has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. FIX began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

