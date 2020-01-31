Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 622,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $30.08.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 802.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

