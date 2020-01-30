Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Honeywell International to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HON opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $140.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

