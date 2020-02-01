Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) released its earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

HON stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15.

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?