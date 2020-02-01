Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.02-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7-9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.08 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,499,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

