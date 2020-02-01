Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.95

Hong Kong Television Network Ltd (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.95 and traded as high as $10.89. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 306 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hong Kong Television Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services.

