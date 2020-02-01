Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?