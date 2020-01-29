Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. 109,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 169.12%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $156,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $940,696 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

See Also: Market Indexes