Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMN stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $156,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $940,696. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments