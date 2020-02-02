Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. 1,471,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,052. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,839.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

