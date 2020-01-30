Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Short Interest Up 19.7% in January

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 38,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

HST opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth $44,982,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 442.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,142,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 931,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 504,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

