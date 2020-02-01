Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSW. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of HSW traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.20 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.42. Hostelworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

