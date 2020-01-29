Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hostess Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,699.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 267,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 258,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $8,310,000.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,913 shares of company stock valued at $16,017,870. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

