Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 45,233 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

