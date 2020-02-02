Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HLI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,873 shares of company stock worth $7,223,403. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

