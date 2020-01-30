Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

