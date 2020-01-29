Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBMD. BidaskClub downgraded Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,088. The firm has a market cap of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last 90 days. 23.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

